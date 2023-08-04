It is regrettable that our human rights laws seem more idealistic than useful. The progressive and inclusive laws passed by the government of Sindh, such as the Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act of 2011, the Sindh Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities Act of 2013, the Sindh Domestic Violence (Prevention & Protection Act of 2013), and the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Act of 2015, have a significant physical presence but none in spirit, failing to safeguard the populace from exploitation and abuse. Therefore, it is impossible to not but see the province’s human rights policy, which the provincial cabinet approved on Wednesday, as yet another pledge headed for failure.

Therefore, it is impossible to not but see the province’s human rights policy, which the provincial cabinet approved on Wednesday, as yet another pledge headed for failure. As it emphasises political, economic, civil, cultural, and social rights—including the rights of women, children, minorities, people with disabilities, older adults, and transgender people—the policy is up to date. To keep up with changes on the global stage and the provincial context for human rights, it will be reviewed every five years.

However, despite important decrees, up to 738 human rights violations were reported in Sindh between 2021 and 2022, according to the annual report of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, which was published early this year. Regrettably, successive governments have viewed human rights as giveaways that can be given out at will. This mindset is evident in all social classes and spheres, as well as in the complex legal system. Due to this mentality, there aren’t many strong social development mechanisms that promote awareness of and compliance with the law. On the other hand, not upholding the law stems from the concept of ethical pluralism without government, which places a higher priority on rescue and well-being. Last but not least, Sindh’s admission that it has failed to deliver is crucial for establishing widespread respect for human rights and for putting its own thinking and, consequently, liberties, on the correct track. In order to enhance safety, it must also look for legal means of overcoming barriers, such as those that prevent the criminalization of forced conversions.