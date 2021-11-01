Smart tracking devices are becoming more and more popular nowadays, with big manufacturers venturing into the realm of the tiny. Samsung launched its Galaxy SmartTag earlier this year, and Apple didn’t lag behind with the AirTags.

And now it seems that Huawei might be joining the bunch with its own iteration of the smart device idea, called the Huawei S-Tag. This information is coming from a patent application, unearthed by our good friends at LetsGoDigital. The patent in question was filed on October 28, 2021, with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the name on the documents was the aforementioned “Huawei S-Tag”, with the “S” probably standing for “smart”. It’s a Class 9/10/14 application, which means: “Smartwatches; smart glasses; smart rings; computer programs, downloadable computer software programs; wearable activity trackers; data processing apparatus; pedometer; smartphones; measuring apparatus; apparatus for use in medical analysis.” What’s a bit surprising is that the “electronic tag” category is missing from the patent description. There’s a small possibility that Huawei is working on a new wearable device, equipped with the S-Tag functionality, like a smart ring, bracelet, etc.