September last year at the developer conference, Huawei officially announced the new generation of mobile phone system EMUI 11. In addition to the increase in system fluency, it also added multiple unique features such as smart multi-windows and multi-screen collaboration, which were well received.

After half a year of adaptation work, Huawei’s EMUI official Weibo posted today that the number of EMUI 11 system upgrade users has exceeded 100 million and officially announced: “The next stop HarmonyOS”

According to previous news, Huawei will officially push the mobile version of the HarmonyOS operating system in April. Among them, the newly released new generation of folding Huawei Mate X2 will be the first upgrade, and other new and old models will also be upgraded.

According to relevant people familiar with the matter, Huawei mobile phones have begun to fully switch to Hongmeng OS. Huawei EMUI based on the Android system will stop major version upgrades. EMUI 11 will become the last major version of the system. Most models will be directly upgraded to HarmonyOS.

Huawei will also guarantee the maximum coverage of models and users. Previously, Wang Chengdu, president of Huawei’s consumer BG software department, said that more than 90% of the models on the market will upgrade to HarmonyOS, but the specific plan will not be confirmed until the official announcement.

It is worth mentioning that HarmonyOS is not a simple mobile phone system, but a distributed operating system for all scenarios, which will realize the coverage of all Huawei terminal products, including mobile phones, TVs, watches, cars, and smartphones, home and many other types of equipment.

Wang Chenglu once revealed that Huawei’s HarmonyOS system was established as early as May 2016. It is not a copy of Android or iOS, but a panoramic operating system that is truly oriented to the future IoT era. It is born for IoT devices and has room for growth. The potential is huge, which is completely unmatched by Android and iOS.