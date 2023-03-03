According to reports, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will wed in November of this year.

No official announcement of the couple’s marriage has been made. Hrithik and Saba both keep their relationship a secret.

The couple is reportedly getting married in November, according to a tweet that went viral earlier today on social media.

Read the tweet to learn the breaking news that Hrithik and Saba Azad will wed in November 2023.

Breaking News:- @iHrithik and #SabaAzad are going to get married in November 2023! — BollywoodKiNews (@BollywoodKiNews) March 2, 2023

The tweet’s veracity has not yet been verified. These social media rumours are merely that—rumors.

Before, there were rumours that the couple had made the decision to live together. The War actor, however, vehemently refuted such rumours, declaring: “This is untrue. As a public figure, I am aware that people will be curious about me, but it’s best if we avoid spreading false information.

The couple is frequently seen out on lunch and supper dates. Recently, while Hrithik was leaving for a destination outside of Mumbai, Saba accompanied him to the airport.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are presently filming for the forthcoming action movie Fighter. On January 25, 2024, Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan, will release the movie in theatres.