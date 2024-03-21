Karachi: The forecast for the city is likely to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, during the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could go up to 34 to 36 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature is likely to be between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

Apart from this, the humidity in the air is 65% and the winds are blowing at a speed of 4 km per hour in the city.