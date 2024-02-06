ISLAMABAD: How will the Election Management System (EMS) of the Election Commission of Pakistan work despite the lack of internet connection across the country? This question has been answered by Colonel Muhammad Saad Ali who is the project director of EMS which is to be used for collecting and tabulating the results of the upcoming general elections.

Colonel Mohammad Saad said that our EMS is not run on the internet but intranet which means we have set up a private network for Election Commission which is spread all over the country and PTCL in it. And other companies have been hired.

He clarified that three laptops have been kept for each provincial assembly constituency while four laptops have been kept for the National Assembly constituency. When asked how EMS will work without internet, he said that when the connection is broken, the laptops will continue to work in offline mode on the local area network (LAN) and that Laptops will be available in the office of each Returning Officer.

No guidelines have been given to stop mobile and internet on election day.

He said that the progressive results will be shown to the public through multimedia on a laptop, these results will be displayed in a prominent place and from here the public will also be able to see the process of collecting the results. will send the results to as well as to the mobile, it will identify the location from where the image was sent as well as the time when the image was sent.

According to Colonel Saad, if there is no connectivity, the image will be saved automatically and as soon as the connection is restored, the image will reach its destination. If Form 45 is not submitted for a few hours, forensics will be available.

According to Google, a LAN is a collection of devices that are connected together in a single location, such as a building, office, or home. A LAN can be small or large, with one user for example a home and thousands of users and devices for a company, an office or a school. I can be