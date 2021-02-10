WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services on the planet. But it’s not without its problems. If you want to leave because of WhatsApp fatigue or privacy issues, here’s how to delete your WhatsApp account.

You can delete your WhatsApp account from the iPhone or Android app within seconds. But before you do that, you should know that this action is irreversible. If you’re simply moving to a new phone, you don’t need to delete your account.

Once your WhatsApp account is deleted, you will lose access to all your messages and media. In fact, WhatsApp will also delete your backups from iCloud and Google Drive. When you sign up for a WhatsApp account again, your old data won’t be restored.

You will lose your account details and profile photo, and WhatsApp will delete you from all WhatsApp groups (though the groups themselves will remain). According to WhatsApp’s policies, it might take up to 90 days for WhatsApp to delete all your information.

How to Delete Your WhatsApp Account on Android

You can delete your WhatsApp account from the Settings section in the Android app. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android smartphone to get started. Then, tap the three-dot menu icon from the top-right corner.

Here, choose the “Settings” option.

Now, go to the “Account” section.

From here, choose the “Delete My Account” button.

Enter your phone number and tap “Delete My Account” from the bottom of the page.

WhatsApp will now ask you for the reason you are leaving. You can leave this blank if you want.

Tap the “Delete My Account” option.

You are now at the final screen of the deletion process. WhatsApp will tell you that this is an irreversible action and that all your data, including backups, will be deleted when you delete your WhatsApp account. They won’t be restored if you make another account.

If you’re completely sure you want to delete your WhatsApp account, tap the “Delete My Account” button.

WhatsApp will delete your data and the application will log you out of your account.

How to Delete Your WhatsApp Account on iPhone

The process of deleting your WhatsApp account is even shorter on the iPhone. Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone and navigate to the “Settings” tab.

Choose the “Account” option.

From here, select the “Delete My Account” option.

Enter your phone number and tap the “Delete My Account” button.

From the next screen, you can share some feedback on why you are leaving WhatsApp (This is an optional step.). Tap the “Next” button.

We now arrive at the final screen. This page will tell you that it’s impossible to reverse the action. If you’re absolutely sure you want to delete your WhatsApp account, tap the “Delete My Account” to confirm.

WhatsApp will finish deleting your account and local data.