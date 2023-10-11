This feature is gradually being rolled out to users

WhatsApp introduced a feature called Channels in June 2023, which was limited to a few countries at the time, but in September, it was rolled out to users across the world, including Pakistan. And Also user are searching for How to create WhatsApp channel on the account so here you find the details.

Users can get updates from their favorite personalities, topics and others through channels.

Text, photos, videos, stickers and polls etc. are shared with people at large through channels.

Earlier this facility was limited to famous personalities, brands and companies but now common users can also create their own WhatsApp channel.

Will users be able to respond to WhatsApp channel updates?

This feature will be available to Android and iOS users and they will be able to send their messages to many people simultaneously.

How to use this feature? How to create WhatsApp channel

In a recent development, WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has rolled out a new feature called “Channels.” This addition aims to enhance user experience by providing a platform for organized and focused communication. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use this exciting feature:

Access the Updates Tab: Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Updates tab within the app. Create a Channel: In the channels section, click on the plus icon. If you have access to this feature, you’ll see the “Create Channel” option. Read Instructions and Rules: Familiarize yourself with the instructions and rules related to the Channels feature. Click on “Continue” to proceed. Customize Your Channel: Select the channel icon and provide a name and description for your channel. This step allows you to personalize and define the purpose of your channel. Create Your Channel: Once you’ve tailored your channel to your preferences, click on “Create Channel” to finalize the process.

WhatsApp users around the globe can now leverage this major update to organize their communication effectively and share information within specific channels. Stay connected and engaged with the latest updates through this exciting new feature!

