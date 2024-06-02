The swell in greenhouse gas emissions has pushed global warming to the forefront of our planet’s challenges. With a temperature increase of 0.74°C, Earth has witnessed profound shifts in climate patterns, ushering in a cascade of natural disasters such as cyclones, floods, famines, and droughts.

Marked by these events, climate change has inflicted a range of detrimental impacts, including habitat degradation, deforestation, disruption of aquatic ecosystems, shifts in animal migration patterns, species extinction, and alterations to plant growth cycles.

Although contributing negligibly to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan bears a severe brunt of the consequences of global warming. The shifting climate poses a grave threat to Pakistan’s rich biodiversity, accelerating habitat degradation and putting numerous species at risk of extinction, thereby jeopardizing both environmental sustainability and livelihoods.

Besides, the escalating frequency of natural disasters such as floods and droughts not only displaces communities but also strains the nation’s infrastructure. Over the last five decades, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in tropical cyclones, coinciding with a noticeable increase in annual mean surface temperatures.

This spectacle worsened by a decline in cloud cover and an uptick in sunshine hours, is particularly evident in central Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan holds records for some of the most extreme weather events globally, including the highest temperatures ever recorded on Earth.

On the Human Development Index, Pakistan ranks 125th and is anticipated to experience climate changes above the global average. Pakistan’s susceptibility to various natural disasters significantly contributes to its long-term mortality rates. Factors such as high poverty levels, malnutrition, societal marginalization, and political instability exacerbate its vulnerability to such disasters.

Ranking as the 8th most vulnerable nation to climate change in the 2023 Global Climate Risk Index by Germanwatch, Pakistan incurs an annual cost of $14 billion, equivalent to five percent of its GDP.

Climate inconsistency has dire consequences for food security, leading to widespread malnutrition and catastrophic weather-related events, resulting in countless households grappling with food shortages nationwide.

Likewise, Pakistan contends with an annual median probability of severe meteorological and hydrological drought, with probabilities ranging from 25 percent to 65 percent across the country.

Forecasts show a heightened risk of meteorological drought across all emissions scenarios, with substantial expansions of ecological zones exacerbating drought occurrences, thereby inflicting significant damage to crops and livelihoods.

Risky climate events will increase, increasing disaster risk, particularly for vulnerable poor and minority groups. Flooding will affect around 5 million people by 2035-2044 and 1 million annually by 2070-2090. Projections suggest yield declines in key food and cash crops, and temperature increases are likely to strain urban dwellers and outdoor laborers, increasing the risk of heat-related sickness and death.

Periodic dissimilarities, decreased runoff, and the melting of glaciers are all expected effects of long-term temperature increases. Pakistan’s important concerns are the depletion of reservoirs and the strain on groundwater, significant land degradation, desertification, and dryland expansion due to human activities such as overgrazing, over-exploitation of water resources, over-cultivation, and excessive fertilizer use.

The Ministry of Climate Change in Pakistan established in 2019, aims to tackle climate change adaptation, enhance energy conservation, and optimize fuel mix usage. Forecasts indicate that shifting weather patterns will result in more severe droughts, heatwaves, and intensified tropical cyclones.

To counter these challenges, it is imperative to implement policies to mitigate floods and droughts, curb greenhouse gas emissions, and adopt adaptation and mitigation strategies. This includes investing in climate-resilient agriculture, implementing water conservation measures, and transitioning towards renewable energy sources.

An all-inclusive financing strategy, involving both private sectors and international support, is essential for achieving sustainable and inclusive development. Given Pakistan’s vulnerability to the adverse effects of climate change, urgent global action is imperative to avert heatwaves and safeguard lives.