Senior Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has advised aspiring actors to focus on delivering stellar performances on the big screen rather than Instagram.

In an interview, 49-year-old Ameesha Patel spoke about the changes that have come with time in the film industry. She highlighted the difference between the actors of her time and the present and stressed the importance of excellent performance on screen.

She said that in her time, all the actors were not focused on their fashion and worldly trends, but on acting and showcasing their talents.

The actress, who rose to fame with the superhit film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’, said that she feels that her time was closer to reality.

He added that the artists of that time, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and others, were all focused on their work and giving their best performance in front of the camera was their top priority.

He said that new actors need to hone their skills more than being active on social media.