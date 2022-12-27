KARACHI: Since Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Management Committee Najam Sethi announced that Quetta’s Bugti Stadium would serve as the site for the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, the stadium has drawn attention.

However, because there have been no cricket-related events and no development work for the past four years, Bugti Stadium is not yet ready to hold games.

The stadium needs adequate renovations, and Sethi estimates that it will take at least six weeks to prepare it for PSL 8. Speaking during the pitchside show of the first Pakistan vs.

New Zealand Test, the PCB chairman emphasised that “Bugti Stadium’s situation worsened in the last four years.”

The preparation for PSL 8 “will take at least six weeks,” he said.

Sethi acknowledged that there are security issues in Quetta, but said that law enforcement officials have given them assurances.

“Despite our law enforcement officials’ assurances, security is the biggest issue in Quetta. We genuinely expect that some PSL 8 games would be played in Quetta “He declared.

Shairman Sethi has taken on significant responsibilities since joining the PCB Management Committee, including deciding to hold the PSL 8 matches in Quetta, a city with a severe lack of cricket facilities.

Cricket fans in Quetta were delighted by his statement since they now fervently desire to watch PSL stars play in front of them.