Former captain Inzamam ul Haq urged the batters to play aggressively while Pakistan’s bowlers were doing their best to contain Sri Lanka after skipper Babar Azam elected to bat first.

Instead of spending more time on the field, he advised Babar and Fakhar Zaman to bat more aggressively and score runs.

In the grand finale of the Asian competition at the Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan chose to bat first against the Islanders.

The management of the squad has expressed concern about the team’s batting since Fakhar and Babar, who both have top scores of 30 runs, haven’t been able to produce runs commensurate with their abilities.

Inzamam voiced optimism for Pakistan’s victory against unbeaten Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final.

Inshallah, the former cricketer remarked, “Pakistan’s struggle against Sri Lanka wasn’t obvious in the Super Four stage encounter between the two sides. But tonight, we will celebrate the win of the Men in Green.”

He continued, “Batters always feel more confident when they score, not by loitering about the wicket.