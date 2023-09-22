ICC has announced the prize money for the winning team of Cricket World Cup 2023.

Cricket World Cup is going to start next month in India in which 10 teams including Pakistan and India are participating, 10 teams are divided into two groups.

The first match of the tournament will be held on October 5, while the Pakistani team will play its first match against the Netherlands on October 6 and the Pakistan-India clash will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14. A total of 48 matches will be played during the World Cup. The final will be held on 19 November 2023.

The prize money of the World Cup has been announced by the ICC, which states that a total of 10 million US dollars will be distributed as prize money in the tournament.

The ODI World Cup winning team will get $4 million while the runner-up team will get $2 million.

The losing teams in the semi-finals will receive US$800,000, making a total of US$160,000.

The teams that do not reach the knockout stage will get 1100,000 dollars, while the team that wins the group stage matches will get 40,000 dollars.