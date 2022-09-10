The queen with the longest reign in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday in Balmoral Castle, United Kingdom, at the age of 96. (UK).The Queen died away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, according to a display notice on the Royal Family’s official website.

The official website of the Royal Family is momentarily unavailable while the necessary improvements are made, it continues.Charles, the queen’s eldest child, gained a variety of possessions, including real estate and land, in addition to the titles of king and leader of the Commonwealth.

Charles, 73, is the longest-serving heir in British history after waiting decades.The queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, had four children together, with Charles being the oldest. He became the heir apparent to Britain at the age of 3 when his mother ascended to the kingdom at the age of 25.

Charles held the titles of Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, and Earl of Carrick when he was the heir to the throne.The title of Prince and Princess of Wales was given to Charles and Diana Spencer after their 1981 wedding.

They produced two children: William, who is currently the presumptive heir, and Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne. In 1992, Diana and Charles got divorced. They eventually got divorced. Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, wed Charles in 2005.