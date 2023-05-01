The wedding of author Fatima Bhutto, a granddaughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, has drawn attention due to its elegance and simplicity.

By sharing a photo of the bride and groom on Instagram last week, the Pakistani author’s brother Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior revealed that she wed in a small ceremony at her family’s residence in Karachi’s 70 Clifton.

He added that the family did not believe it was acceptable to celebrate the marriage lavishly because of the hardships experienced by our fellow citizens.

Later, Fatima Bhutto added, “I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling through.” She also said that she was not a fan of extravagant weddings.

On her special day, the bride wore a pure white, sleeveless peshwaz that featured silver “chappa (block printing) motifs and bail (vine) work” and was styled like a gown with the front open and tied around the waist. She accessorised the dress with simple red bangles, yellow and white gajras (wrist garlands), and silver teeka (traditional head jewellery), finishing the ensemble.

The dress is from Pink Tree, a Pakistani clothing brand. The dress originally cost Rs65,000, plus an additional Rs20,000 for the trouser.