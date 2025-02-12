Rising Bollywood actor Junaid Khan has revealed that his father, superstar Aamir Khan, spent an “unbelievable” amount of money on his acting training.

In a recent interview, Junaid Khan said that he got the opportunity to pursue professional acting education, which is a great privilege as most actors learn on the field.

He said: “I got the opportunity to go to theatre school and spend my parents’ huge money. It’s a huge blessing, especially in a field where the financial benefits are not immediately visible.”

He said about his father Aamir Khan’s training, “He didn’t join any formal acting school but learned while working on diploma films at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).”

Junaid Khan added that every actor learns differently. Some learn through practical experience, while others acquire technical skills.

It should be noted that Junaid Khan made his debut in the film world with the film “Maharaj”, released on Netflix in 2024, in which he was accompanied by Jaideep Ahluwalia, Shalini Pandey, and Sharwari in important roles.