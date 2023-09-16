World famous Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has disclosed about the ticket price of his program ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The Kapil Sharma Show is popular not only in India but also in many countries, one of which is Pakistan.

Along with Indian actors, Pakistani actors, cricketers and singers have also participated in the program, besides many foreign cricketers and other players have also become a part of this show.

Recently, there was a rumor on the Indian social media that the price of the ticket for The Kapil Sharma Show is 4999 INR, about which Kapil Sharma himself has given an explanation.

A fan of The Kapil Sharma Show on social media platform X (Twitter) shared an advertisement claiming that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show Live is given free food while a ticket for the show costs Rs 4999. ‘. On this tweet, Kapil Sharma clarified the rumors about the tickets of his show.

Sir it’s a fraud. we never charge our audiences a single penny to see the live shoot, pls beware of these kind of fraud people 🙏 thank you https://t.co/j2DN2Ijo9X — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 13, 2023

Kapil responded to the post circulating on social media and said, “Sir this is a fraud, we don’t charge our viewers even a single penny to watch the live shoot, please beware of such fraudsters.” Thanks’.

Keep in mind that The Kapil Sharma Show has been closed since July this year, but despite this, the show has its own audience who still enjoy watching its old episodes.