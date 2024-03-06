The wedding of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son has become the center of attention worldwide due to the lavish ceremonies and the participation of well-known personalities.

The three-day pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ended yesterday. The most famous artists and singers from India and around the world participated and performed in the events held in the Indian city of Jamnagar.

These events have ended, but the debate is still ongoing regarding how much the artists who performed in this celebration will be paid?

In this regard, the Indian website has given information about the remuneration of artists performing in wedding ceremonies.

Rihanna is considered to be the highest paid singer in the world. She is said to typically command between $15 million and $8 million for a private function. At Anant Ambani’s wedding celebrations, Rihanna also performed her magic. According to India Today’s Port, Rhianna was paid between 80 and 90 million dollars (two to two and a half billion Pakistani rupees) for her performance.

Diljit Dosanjh, who became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the global music festival Coachella last year, also performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Mergent’s wedding. According to DNA India, Diljit Dosanjh charges INR 4 crore (approximately PKR 13 crore) to perform at a private function.

Famous Hollywood singer Akon is no stranger to India. He sang the famous song ‘Chhamk Chhlo’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Raavan which was released in 2011 which became quite popular. Akon was also seen creating magic on stage at Ambani’s son’s wedding celebrations. According to Celebrity Tenaltnet, Akon charges around 3 to 5 lakh dollars (about 8 to 14 crore Pakistani rupees) to perform at a private function.

Famous singer Arjit Singh also performed his art in this ceremony related to Anant Ambani’s marriage. He is one of the highest paid artists in the Indian music industry. According to the Times of India, Arjit Singh charges 50 million Indian rupees (about 16 million Pakistani rupees) to perform at a wedding or a private function.

One of the viral videos of Anant Ambani’s wedding celebrations was a video of Shreya Ghoshal and Arjit Singh’s performance. Although information is not available on how much Shreya Ghoshal charges for performing at a private function, according to DNA India, she charges INR 2.5 lakh (approximately PKR 8.4 lakh) per song.