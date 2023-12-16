Islamabad: The Petroleum Division has issued a declaration regarding fuel prices in the country.

In the statement issued by the Petroleum Division, it is said that per liter of petrol has become cheaper by 64 rupees 4 paise from 16 September to 16 December 2023 and the price of diesel has decreased by 52 rupees 99 paise per liter.

The prices of petroleum products have been drastically reduced

It is stated in the statement that on 16 September 2023, the price of petrol was Rs 331 38 paise per liter and now the price of petrol per liter has come down to Rs 267 34 paise.

According to the statement, on December 16, the price of high-speed diesel per liter was 329 rupees 18 paise, which has now reduced to 276 rupees 19 paise.

It should be noted that the government also announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products yesterday, according to which petrol has been reduced by 14 rupees per liter while the price of diesel has been reduced by 13 rupees 50 paise per liter.