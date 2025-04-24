By: Dhairya Maheshwari

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally ordered Mossad to counter a global campaign against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, sources told Sputnik India.

Israel’s spy agency Mossad hacked into the home servers of Sam Pitroda, the head of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) and the political guru of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, to look for evidence into the Indian opposition’s alleged links to the Hindenburg Research, informed sources have told Sputnik India.

Pitroda is based out of Oakbrook Terrace in the US state of Illinois.

These sources shared that Mossad was “activated” on Adani’s case after 24 January, 2023, the day New York-based short-seller accused Adani of pulling off the biggest “con” in India’s corporate history, wiping off around $150 billion of the company’s assets and triggering India’s biggest stock market crash.

The Hindenburg charges against Adani surfaced a week before Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) inked a $1.2 billion deal to acquire controlling stakes in Haifa, Israel’s largest port.

Sources said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, present at the time of the Haifa deal, personally enquired group’s chairman Gautam Adani about the Hindenburg charges. Adani was the only one from his organisation present at the meeting, while Netanyahu was accompanied by several of his aides, including Eshel Armoni, Haifa port’s outgoing chairman and an ex-Mossad spy.

“This report… It is a serious threat to your business, isn’t it?” Netantyahu asked Adani at the time, sources revealed.

Adani replied, “Not at all. “It’s all lies.”

“Yes, we realize it is fabricated. But even if you see no threat, we have to be concerned. If it weakens you, it could sabotage not just this port deal but everything we have worked to build with India,” the Israeli Prime Minister told the Indian guest.

Netanyahu went to the extent of describing the Hindenburg charges against Adani as an “indirect attack” on Israel, these sources said.

“Israel believes in protecting its friends. We’re going to look into this – very closely,” Netanyahu assured Adani. At the time, Adani didn’t have any idea that Netanyahu planned to rope in Mossad to counter Hindenburg and its global web of supporters.

Sputnik India is the first to report about Netanyahu’s alleged role in overseeing Mossad’s response to Hindenburg allegations on Adani’s behalf as well as Mossad’s hacking into Pitroda’s servers.

Days after the Netanyahu-Adani meeting in Israel, Mossad initiated ‘Operation Zeppelin’ to uncover the global network supporting Hindenburg, as it targeted Adani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Two of Mossad’s elite units were activated for the purpose – Tzomet (HUMINT) and Keshet (cyber ops), sources said.

Immediately, Hindenburg’s New York Office and its founder Nathan Anderson’s were put under Mossad’s watch, sources said.

For Israel, the strategic stakes couldn’t be big enough. It saw the Hindenburg report as a deliberate attempt to undermine the Haifa port deal, which Tel Aviv considered important for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). Moreover, they said that the vetting of bids, 18 in total, for the Haifa port had taken almost 18 months. Finally, a joint venture of Adani Ports and Israel’s Gadot Masofim for Chemicals Ltd won the contract.

As Israeli intelligence started to uncover the Hindenburg plot, it found the involvement of activist lawyers, journalists, hedge funds, and political figures, sources said, adding that many of them were linked to the Biden administration, the US Deep State and George Soros.

Citing Mossad’s findings, sources claimed that Gandhi (referred to as “bitter dynast” in Mossad’s chats) was “coordinating” with Anderson’s team to damage Adani and Modi. As far as Pitroda is concerned, sources said that hacking of his US-based home servers “exposed” encrypted chatrooms and backchannel coordination. The claims point to the fact that India’s main opposition leaders were being closely watched by Mossad during the period.

According to sources which cited Mossad’s investigation, Gandhi met Hindenburg allies in Palo Alto, California, in May 2023. Sputnik India couldn’t independently verify the claim.

For its part, the Congress has consistently spurned the allegations of having anything to do with Hindenburg, George Soros or other Deep State entities. India’s main opposition has countered these charges by claiming that these claims are meant to distract from the charges in the Hindenburg report. Hindenburg’s findings against Adani have triggered political rows in India over the last few years, washing out entire Parliamentary sessions.

The Mossad operations spanned across various geographies- US, Europe, Canada and Australia.

In September 2023, Mossad decrypted Anderson’s email confirming a “global plan”. “Nate’s report was just the beginning. More’s coming,” an Hindenburg email read, sources said.

It wasn’t until January 2024 that Gautam Adani was briefed about Operation Zeppelin dossier during a meeting with Israeli spies in Switzerland.

The Zeppelin dossier, which was nearly 353 pages long, also found that various western media outlets, US Agency for International Aid (USAID), Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Indian opposition politicians were involved in the “coordinated sabotage”, sources said. In fact, sources said that USAID played a “central role” in amplifying anti-Adani narratives through western media outlets and groups such as OCCRP.

In November 2024, Mossad, through its intermediaries, excerpts of the dossier exposing USAID’s role to organisations like Reuters, Bloomberg and Guardian. “Most of them buried the story, except French outlet Mediapart, which subsequently put out a report,” sources informed Sputnik India.

Amid these allegations, the Biden administration allies in the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), mounted a legal attack against Adani later in 2024. The case didn’t withstand legal scrutiny, sources said, adding that it eventually led to the resignation of US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace.

In December 2024, Adani’s legal team led by Quinn Emanuel sent a seven-page warning to Hindenburg, sources said.

In January, Anderson agreed to dissolve Hindenburg Research in return for “legal immunity”, which he lost after President Donald Trump assumed office on 20 January this year, sources said.

During the time, Mossad spied on senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda.

