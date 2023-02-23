Key officials and activists of the formerly in power Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf voluntarily turned themselves in to police in the province capital, launching the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

Police detained a few PTI senior brass members, who were later sent to Kot Lakhpat jail.Authorities also sent the province government a list of the 81 people who broke into police vans as part of their most recent pressure tactic against the ruling party.

On Wednesday, numerous PTI leaders from Lahore, including Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Asad Umar, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Azam Swati, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, turned themselves in to police.

Some of the rebellious activists and leaders would probably be relocated to Mianwali, Dera Ghazi (DG Khan), and camp prison. Under PTI leaders, legal action is likely to be taken for rioting and vandalising a police vehicle.

Police were asked by the provincial administration to record any gatherings that were prohibited by Section 144.

Hundreds of former government figures will turn themselves in to the police on Day 2 of the Jail Bharo Tehreek in Peshawar, where officials used Section 144 to preserve the status quo of peace and order.