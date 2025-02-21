Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is in the headlines these days for her recently released film Dako Maharaj, but now details regarding the compensation for her 3-minute performance in the film have also come to light.

According to an Indian media report, Urvashi has charged Rs 3 crore for her 3-minute performance in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action-packed entertainment film.

The report states that Urvashi has charged Rs 1 crore for a one-minute performance, while Rs 3 crore has been paid to the actress as compensation for 3 minutes.

It should be remembered that the actress’s total assets are worth around Rs 236 crore, out of which she has earned a lot due to her fame as an influencer. Urvashi has more than 73 million followers on Instagram.

It should be noted that the recently released film Dako Maharaj has received a huge response on its release, and the film has earned more than Rs 104 crore at the box office.