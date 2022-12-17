Tomorrow night in Qatar is scheduled to be the highly anticipated championship match between Argentina and France. We still don’t know who will win the prized trophy as champions early on Monday morning after the incredible fan response to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The World Cup appears to have a clear winner, though, and it isn’t either of the finalists, if Twitter is to be believed. A Muslim shower, or “toilet bum shower” as many Westerners like to call it, has finally been uncovered, and it’s a revelation! A World Cup spectator posted on a microblogging website that it “is the best thing ever.”

He noted: “I’ve been using the Qatari toilet-bum shower for a month now. It totally disgusts me that all we use in the UK and Europe is toilet paper. This is the greatest invention ever, guy.”

Been using the toilet bum shower thing in qatar for a month…I am absolutely horrified we only use toilet paper in the Uk/Europe. This is the best thing ever man. — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) December 14, 2022

I tried a bidet in France, he said, and while it’s decent, it’s too big.This straightforward high-pressure shower head is more adjustable and useful. When in London again, I’ll be investing. My bum is really appreciative.”

Well, not to say that we didn’t warn you, but we desis did! The tweep’s position quickly gained popularity on Twitter, and users have been responding with the funniest comments!