Karachi: The dollar strengthened against the rupee in both foreign exchange markets. After the current account remained in surplus for 5 consecutive months, the dollar strengthened against the rupee in both foreign exchange markets on Tuesday due to the current account deficit in January, increasing imports and pressure from external payments.

Due to which the open rate of the dollar once again exceeded Rs 281. During the business period in the interbank market, the value of the dollar had fallen by 03 paisa at one point to Rs 279.23, but as the supply improved slightly, the demand for foreign exchange in the economy increased, and the value of the dollar increased by 10 paisa to close at Rs 279.36 at the end of business.

In the open currency market, the value of the dollar also increased by 10 paisa to close at Rs 281.08.