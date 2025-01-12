Gold became more expensive in the local and global markets today. As the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $14 to $2,690, gold also became expensive in the local bullion markets.

In the local markets on Saturday, the price of 24-carat gold per tola increased by Rs1,400 to Rs2,80,800 and the price of gold per ten grams also increased by Rs1,201 to Rs2,40,741.

On the contrary, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,350 and the price of 10 grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,872.08.