The pre-wedding celebrations of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are underway.

According to the New York Post, Mukesh Ambani spent about $120 million on his son’s three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is $116.8 billion.

12 hundred richest people from around the world were invited to participate in the celebrations. Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Rihanna are also present at the wedding ceremony.

Apart from this, leading Bollywood actors and sports personalities from the lucrative Indian Premier League also attended the celebrations.

Ambani also threw a lavish party for his daughter Isha in 2018 which was said to have cost $100 million and included a performance by Beyoncé.

Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were also invited to the guest list.