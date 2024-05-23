iPhone 16 series likely to be introduced in September / Photo courtesy of 9to5Mac

Apple’s new iPhone 16 series of phones is likely to be unveiled in September, but the leaks continue.

A new report claims that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are getting significant upgrades to their camera systems.

The report said that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera instead of 12-megapixel.

Similarly, the phone’s main camera will also use a better sensor than before, but it will be the same 48 megapixels as the 15 Pro Max.

There is no update to the phone’s third 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

The iPhone 16’s camera system is also getting 2 upgrades.

A 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera will also be added to this model, while the telephoto camera will also be improved.

The telephoto camera in this new model will enable 5x zoom, which was not possible in last year’s model.

However, the main camera of the iPhone 16 Pro is not being upgraded.

It should be noted that such leaks are not confirmed by the company, but earlier reports also suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will add a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera.