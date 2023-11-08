Actor Mohib Mirza clearly avoided the question of delay in announcing his marriage to actress Sanam Saeed and silenced the fan by calling it ‘my wish’.

Actor Mohib Mirza recently appeared as a guest on a private TV show along with Momal Sheikh, during which a fan girl from the show asked Mohib why he delayed so much in announcing his marriage to Sanam.

On the question of the girl, Mohib Mirza said how can you say that I announced late because you know when I got married to Sanam?

In Mohib’s talk, the host Hassan Chaudhry reminded that he had recently said in an interview that he met Sanam on the set of the drama, to which Mohib said what difference it makes, both expressing love and marriage. I have a difference.

On the other hand, Hasan Chaudhry questioned Mohib on her recent post about her husband. Mohib had shared a post on her Instagram in which it was written that no one gets a good husband. It has to be good.

While many people did not understand this post well, some people laughed and took his words as a joke.

On this, Mohib said that it was just a joke which many people laughed off while Momal Sheikh said that I did not agree with Mohib because many girls get good husbands.