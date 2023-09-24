Shoaib Akhtar, the former fast bowler of the national cricket team who won the title of Rawalpindi Express, praised actress Yashma Gill’s eyes.

A video is going viral on social media in which Pakistani drama industry actress Yashma Gill and legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar are present with her.

It can be seen in the video that Yashma Gill is not happy because of Shoaib Akhtar’s appreciation of the actress’s eyes.

In the video, Yashma Gul says ‘I have never heard a better compliment about my eyes than today that my eyes match Shoaib Akhtar Sir’.

While thanking the former cricketer, the actress said, ‘This is my biggest compliment’, to which Shoaib Akhtar said, ‘What lovely eyes you have.’ Also indicated

