Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram explained the interesting way the national team reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. During a private TV show, the host Fakhar Alam mentioned the World Cup points table and mentioned the specific run rate for Pakistan and Afghanistan to reach the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Fakhr Alam said that Wasim Akram Kamashora is easier than this, which he gave us off camera.

World Cup: Shadab Khan fit, the national team will begin training at Eden Gardens this evening

According to the host, Wasim Akram has advised the national team that ‘Pakistan should score 280 runs while batting first for the match against England, then all the English players should be locked in the dressing room before England’s innings. can reach the final’.

When told by the host, Wasim Akram also laughed and admitted yes, to which Misbah-ul-Haq laughed and said why did you give such a difficult solution.

It should be noted that in the 41st match of the World Cup, New Zealand easily defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and made their way to the semi-finals very easily and Pakistan’s seemingly impossible.

How can Pakistan reach the semi-finals?

If Pakistan scores 300 runs against England, then they will bowl out the English team for just 13 runs.

If Pakistan scores 350 runs against England, then they will bowl out the English team for 62 runs.

If Pakistan scores 400 runs against England, then they will bowl out the English team for 112 runs.

If Pakistan scores 450 runs against England, then they will bowl out the English team for 161 runs.

If England bat first and Pakistan restrict it to 50 runs, the Green Shirts will have to complete the target in 2.5 overs.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will have to win against South Africa by 438 runs to reach the semi-finals, which seems impossible.