The former and the present governments are least interested in improving the literacy rate, particularly in areas with lower ebb. Erstwhile FATA (now merged areas) is a case in point, where the literacy rate could hardly be 10% amongst the males whereas females could be 0%. Despite all that, the authorities are indifferent to the development of these areas in all spheres of life. The case of rural areas are not different. The current system of education is also not responsive to the desires of the people and the challenges of the modern world. The present system is producing teachers and clerks and those who get higher education with genius minds and get through CSS/PMS and other competitive exams: achieve officer grades or become doctors and engineers. Our education system is for these few limited areas. The students acquiring degrees in other disciplines of engineering, commerce, and agriculture are clueless about their careers. Hardly there are any job opportunities for them. The only option for them is to go abroad and seek their fortunes with these degrees. Pakistan’s literacy rate is almost 58% now. We need to improve the literacy rate to cope with future challenges. Improve the standards of educational institutions in Pakistan. Unfortunately, schools in far-flung areas are in terrible conditions. Many schools do not have electricity, furniture, and roofs. So, improve the educational institutions’ standards. There is a need to prepare the faculty of schools and colleges. Most of the schools lack teachers. Even some of the teachers just draw monthly salaries and do not give any importance to their noble profession. Improve the budget of education. Currently, we are spending more of GDP on education, which needs to be improved by up to a higher percentage according to the World Bank. Pakistan’s low literacy is due to low education budgets and government mismanagement. There are thousands of ghost schools, which only exist on paper, and the local bureaucrats pocket their budgets. There are also tribal areas where tribal leaders refuse to build schools. In Pakistan, the birth rate is high so most have three more children, especially the rural and poor families. Rapid population growth has caused the literacy rate to decrease because fewer schools are available to support a rapidly growing population. Most of the schools are also private and charge tuition fees and many families due to poverty cannot send all their children to schools. Many rural and poor families are also unaware of opportunities that education can open for their children and so instead, they send their children to work. In Pakistan, poverty is on the rise due to which parents send their young children to earn rather than study. There is another factor for the decrease in the literacy rate. Corruption is also a main issue. Our nation except for some 30% of Pakistanis do not see education as an important part of Life. Politicians and leaders have no priority over education and they do not care about education. They do not want the nation to get educated otherwise, they will remove them after knowing what their intents are. Pakistan being a conservative, patriarchal, and religious society denies girls permission to attend school after puberty. The biggest reason for the low literacy rate is political and government mismanagement of education in Pakistan. Pakistan spends more portion of its GDP on education. The only cause of the lower literacy rate in Pakistan is that female education is not encouraged by the village people. The issue is so difficult that Malala got the Nobel Prize fighting for it. Let us spread the awareness among the masses that you need to take education if you want to have a better life.