ISLAMABAD: Hours after a recent outage, Meta-owned photo-sharing website Instagram was restored in various nations, including Pakistan.

Instagram was not functioning for users in multiple regions, as many users had reported, and others had taken to Twitter to provide updates about the outage, according to DownDetector, which detects bugs and outages by compiling status data from various sources.

Instagram tweeted a similar announcement, stating: “Instagram is back! We apologise for the inconvenience; the problem that briefly caused the outage has been fixed. #instagramdown”

A spokesperson for Meta raised a technical problem that was causing Instagram to malfunction in a comment. He even apologised for the inconvenience and claimed that the problem had been rectified for everyone.

Late in September of last year, Instagram experienced a global outage, and in the months since, a large number of users have reported various bugs.