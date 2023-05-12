ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman is staying at the rest home in the Police Lines until his hearing before the Islamabad High Court today (Friday), where President Dr Arif Alvi made him a visit late on Thursday night. The Supreme Court had ruled that Imran Khan’s arrest had been “illegal.”

Sources claim that the president briefed the PTI head on the state of the nation and his conversations with military authorities regarding his arrest and the circumstances surrounding it.

According to the reports, Khan later spoke with Khalid Khurshid, the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan. He also participated in the conversations, which continued for more than two hours and far past midnight.

It’s important to keep in mind that President Arif Alvi complained in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about how Imran Khan was detained on the premises of the IHC.

Two days after Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which caused a wave of violent protests, the president wrote in a harsh letter, “I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested.”

“The Pakistani people and I were both shocked when we saw the video of this tragedy. A former prime minister is abused in the video. The leader of a significant political party, Imran Khan, is a popular leader.