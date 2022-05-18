<!-- wp:image {"width":1050,"height":630} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6284aa87ee069.jpg" alt="Indian wrestler Satender Malik (left) advances on referee Jagbir Singh. \u2014 Photo courtesy: Hindustan Times" width="1050" height="630"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>An Indian wrestler has been <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">banned for life<\/a> after punching a referee as tempers boiled over in a sweltering New Delhi arena with no air conditioning during an intense heatwave.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Satender Malik was sweating it out in the 125kg class during trials on Tuesday for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when the referee ruled in favour of his opponent.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Seething with anger and covered in sweat, Malik stormed across the mat, shouted expletives at referee Jagbir Singh and punched him in the face.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cNever before has such a thing happened,\u201d <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Vinod Tomar, <\/a>an official with the Wrestling Federation of India, told.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHe not only hit the referee but also threatened to kill him. A police complaint has been made and we have banned him for life,\u201d said Tomar, who confirmed that air conditioning was not working causing temperatures to soar to 41 degrees Celsius.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Vishal Kalliraman, who also lost a close bout, punched holes in the dry walls of the wrestling hall in a fit of rage which caused police to be called.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Referee Singh said he was shocked by the sudden assault.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI feel deeply hurt that he hurled abuses at me and hit me in front of everyone for just doing my duty,\u201d Singh was quoted as saying by the <em>Indian Express<\/em> daily.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>An intense heatwave is sweeping through northern India and <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan<\/a>, with temperatures hitting 49 degrees Celsius in parts of the capital Delhi on Sunday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While heatwaves are common across India in May and June, summer arrived early this year with the hottest March since records began.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->