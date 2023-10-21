More than 1,500 children have also been martyred due to Israel’s humanitarian attacks in Gaza, while more than 14,000 Palestinian citizens have been injured

Israel did not spare civilians, hospitals, and places of worship, and bombed the oldest church in Gaza, as a result of the attack, 10 Palestinians who took shelter in the church were martyred.

The total number of martyrs, including more than 15 hundred children, has exceeded 4 thousand 300 due to the ongoing Israeli brutality in Gaza, while around 14 thousand civilians have been injured so far.

More than 30 percent of the houses have been destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and the number of displaced Palestinians has reached 1 million as a result of Israeli brutality.

Israeli forces shelled South Lebanon adjacent to Sheba Farms, while the possibility of a ground attack by the Israeli army on Gaza at any time has arisen after receiving the support of the American President and the British Prime Minister.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, has warned that the conflict could turn into a regional war due to Israeli aggression, in which case it would be beyond the control of Israel and its supporters.

On the other hand, the Rafah crossing from Egypt to Gaza could not be opened even on Friday, Palestinians trapped in Gaza remained waiting for aid, and aid trucks could not get permission to enter Gaza.

On the other hand, there is no electricity in the hospitals in Gaza, while the generators also stopped when the fuel ran out, the hospital staff were forced to operate under the light of mobile phone flashlights.

The doctor of Khan Younis Hospital expressed his helplessness and said that there are no ICU beds in the hospital, and more lives cannot be saved.

The doctor said that this means more children, and women will face death without any medical help.