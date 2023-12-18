KASHIF SHAMIM SIDDIQUI: In a historic move, Hyderabad’s Civil Hospital underwent a transformative shift, serving as a temporary sub-jail to facilitate crucial surgical interventions on 12 inmates. The pioneering surgeries were conducted by the esteemed senior surgeon, Dr. Arshad Abro, within the state-of-the-art confines of the Innovative and Advanced Surgery Ward.

Dr. Abro, recognized for his expertise and commitment to medical advancements, led a team in performing a series of critical surgeries on 12 individuals, encompassing convicts serving life and death sentences.

“Addressing a pressing need, these inmates had awaited these surgeries for four years, neglected by other medical professionals,” shared Dr. Arshad Abro, emphasizing the significance of these interventions.

The surgeries encompassed a range of procedures, from addressing stones to hernias and fistulas within the abdominal regions of the incarcerated individuals. Dr. Abro’s specialized expertise and dedication ensured the successful completion of these intricate operations.

Following the surgeries, all prisoners were safely transitioned back to their designated facilities, ensuring their well-being post-operation.

This achievement represents a notable stride in delivering vital healthcare services to incarcerated individuals. Nonetheless, uncertainty looms over healthcare provisions for other prisoners in Sindh jails. The focus remains on Karachi Malir prison, where the skin disease affecting inmates has drawn significant attention.