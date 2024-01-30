PTI’s vote was only based on people’s sympathies: Shaikh Usmani

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme, The thought of getting a two-thirds majority would be an exaggeration and Simple majority can be achieved, It is very difficult to implement those who gave the manifesto, If the manifesto is followed, it will be better for the successful government and the country and

Independent candidates have 3 days after election, Independent candidates have to join the party within three days, If a candidate does not join a new party, he will remain independent, Founder does not attach much importance to verdict against PTI and Hope founder PTI gets relief from Supreme Court, Till date no one said founder PTI is troubled in jail.

Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program, I think the cipher case is an important case, The scope of laws in the case is very limited, Decision against founder PTI may be rejected in Supreme Court and Along with dua we need to correct our actions too, The direction in which we are going will put the whole nation in trouble, There has never been any ideal election here, Even if the elections are held, the new government will not be able to run,

If the government is formed on the basis of the coalition, other parties will not follow the manifestoIf the parties in the coalition do not follow the manifesto, new elections will have to be called, There have been many governments in the history of Pakistan, none of them followed their manifesto and In my poor opinion I don’t remember any instance of anyone fulfilling the promises, We have gone far behind many countries in the world and in the region, Justice (R) and NAB will go after whoever is in power, Justice (R) Wajihauddin

NAB has never fulfilled the objectives of its establishment and Anyone affected by it will want it to end.

Justice (retd) Shaikh Usmani’s program Sachi Baat in conversation with SK Niazi, Everyone knows what the cipher case is, The Appellate Court may reverse the verdictIt is very difficult to say what the situation will be after the election, When Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged, there was a lot of excitement, then there was silence, Our people are such that they only see the rising sun, PTI’s vote was not because it has done a lot, PTI’s vote was only based on people’s sympathies,Everyone promises to solve problems but hard to do and Every party giving its manifesto is just a political stunt, No one can predict what will happen after the election, We all want that whatever is better for the country.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program, Worrying does not solve any problem, The conditions of the country will not change until we face the realities,

No party has ever tried to implement its manifesto,

The nexus of domestic and foreign elites will not be broken, things will not be right, There are some other things in the manifesto and the opposite in the budget, If such lies were told in any other country, The clauses of the manifesto given by PML-N conflict with each other,

It has to be seen whether the parties who got the majority followed their manifesto? Even if there is no coalition government, even if they get a majority, they will not implement the manifest and The manifesto given by PML-N was collected from internet, In the manifesto issued by PML-N, the constitution is also being violated.