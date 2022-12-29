Hoorain Sabri, a famous Qawwal and Naat Khuwan Amjad Sabri’s daughter, wed in a private ceremony in Lahore.

Musa and Hoorain got married. Their immediate relatives and close friends attended the Nikkah ceremony at their Lahore home.

Maya Khan, an actor and host, was also present for the Nikkah celebration. She was always regarded as Sabri’s sister. Khan’s YouTube videos demonstrated that the Nikkah happened the day following the mehendi ceremony.

Amjad Sabri, who passed away, was murdered on June 22, 2016. The entire nation was shocked by his abrupt death.