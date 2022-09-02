Nizakat Khan, the captain of Hong Kong, won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan on Friday in a crucial Asia Cup Twenty20 match for both teams.

The victor will clinch the final position in the Super Four stage, while the loser will be eliminated from the six-nation competition, which serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

India advanced from Group A after defeating Pakistan and Hong Kong in their respective opening games.In their previous match against India, Hong Kong, an associate cricket nation, made a good 152-5 when chasing 193, and they enter the Sharjah match unaltered.

“We are excellent chasers. The Pakistan-born Nizakat remarked at the coin toss, “We are going to make sure that we keep to our plans today and carry them out.

We play on sluggish, low wickets back home. This is pretty comparable, and we use spin as well. After losing a hard-fought first encounter to India, Pakistan, captained by Babar Azam, will try to advance with the same group of players. Azam declared, “We would have batted first.”

We intended to score runs and put them under strain. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, who eliminated Bangladesh on Thursday, have advanced from Group B’s Super Four stage.

Pakistan Team: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani Babar Azam is the team’s captain.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (captain), Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Kinchit Shah, and Scott McKechnie are the other players (wk), Haroon Arshad 6, Aizaz Khan 7, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, and Mohammad Ghazanfar are the other four.