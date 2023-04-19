Rapper Honey Singh and girlfriend Tina Thadani reportedly split after a year of dating.

The two broke up a few days ago. They also erased all of their Instagram photos together and unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

It was reported by one of the sources. They desired various things in life, according to sources. While they are both handling the breakup maturely right now, they both need time to recover. Tina is attempting to concentrate on her work while she is currently grieving. Honey, is not afraid to discuss the breakup. Everyone has been made aware of it by him.

News site has made an effort to contact Tina to gain confirmation of the reports.The model decided without responding to the situation. The only thing she said was, “I really don’t want to talk about it.”

During this time, Honey didn’t say anything about the news.

At the launch of his new album Honey 3.0 in Delhi last year, the rapper made the actress and their romance public. “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai,” he stated at the time. Isn’t that right, you’re Honey 3.0? The third is this one.

Tina Thadani, Honey Singh’s girlfriend, is highly admired. We met on the sets, and he once said: “I felt different, more like she is mine. As a result, it took me a lot of work to win her over before she finally accepted. My life has been significantly altered by her.

She already had some knowledge of my early years. I shared more information with her about my life in order to prevent her from learning something unexpectedly in the future that might shock her or make her feel as though she should have known that particular knowledge sooner.