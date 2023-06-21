ISLAMABAD: Holi celebrations have recently been banned in all Pakistani educational institutions by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The choice was taken in response to the widely shared images and videos from a Holi celebration that took place at Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad earlier this month, which sparked debate and received negative public response.

According to the HEC warning, such celebrations show a detachment from the nation’s sociocultural norms and pose a threat to its Islamic character. In order to promote an accepting and tolerant society that respects all faiths and creeds, it was emphasised how crucial it is to continue taking a measured approach to cultural, racial, and religious diversity.

The panel, however, voiced worries over “overboard” celebrations and advised students to avoid becoming pawns in the hands of selfish people who use them for their own ends.

The QAU party, which billed itself as the “biggest Holi celebration in Pakistan,” drew both praise and scorn from different corners. Others felt that the event went against the country’s treasured Islamic traditions and values, despite the fact that some people applauded the promotion of cultural variety and inclusion.

The HEC’s decision has sparked a discussion about how to balance religious identity and cultural expression in educational settings. While opponents of the ban claim that cultural festivities should be permitted as long as they are performed with respect and understanding, supporters of the ban contend that it is vital to maintain the nation’s Islamic history.