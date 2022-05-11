<!-- wp:image {"width":1048,"height":629} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/627b4335d9259.jpg" alt="West Indies will tour Netherlands and Pakistan to play three-match ODI series against the two sides respectively. \u2014AFP\/File" width="1048" height="629"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>BRIDGETOWN: The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">West Indies<\/a> on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Netherlands and Pakistan with Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, and Evin Lewis missing out on selection in what will be the start of Nicholas Pooran\u2019s reign as their new white-ball captain.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>West Indies will tour Netherlands and Pakistan to play three-match ODI series against the two sides respectively. Their series against Netherlands will be the first ever between the two sides. The two series will be a part of the ICC Men\u2019s Cricket World Cup Super League.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The assignments will also be a big chance for Pooran to stamp his authority after the retirement of his predecessor Kieron Pollard.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>But he will be without the experienced Holder, currently playing for <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Lucknow Super Giants<\/a> in the Indian Premier League, who has been rested to manage his workload while Hetmyer also won\u2019t be part of the tours as he\u2019ll be at home for the birth of his first child. Lewis, who is also with the Lucknow team, hasn\u2019t been considered for the national side as he failed to meet the fitness criteria.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Three new faces get a chance in the squad \u2013 fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis, as well as batter Keacy Carty. Carty becomes the first player from St. Maarten to be selected for the West Indies Men\u2019s side.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe were impressed with Carty and the way he goes about his innings, we saw several glimpses of his ability the way he played against England earlier this year for the CWI President\u2019s XI. We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognise the importance of representing West Indies,\u201d Cricket West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Haynes was also full of praise for Seales and Lewis, stating that the Windies were building a side with the future in mind.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe also have a very good group of young fast bowlers who have demonstrated their ability and we want to use these two tours to give them opportunities in the 50-over format. We have a week in The Netherlands and another week in Pakistan and this should provide them with quality opposition to bowl against as we build towards the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Cricket World Cup <\/a>in 2023.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201c[Anderson] Phillip has been around for some time, and we know what he can offer, Seales has been very good in Test cricket and Lewis is making a return to the West Indies set-up following some good performances.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Squad<\/strong>: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->