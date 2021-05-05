Karachi: Pakistan Junior Hockey team players have started to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 at Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium.

Apart from the players, the coaching staff and all the ground staff were vaccinated. The camp includes 27 players and seven officials. Overall, 70 individuals were vaccinated against COVID-19 today.

Players receive doses of the China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The players can receive a second dose of the vaccine after 21 days.

The vaccines were administrated due to special efforts of President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

It must be noted that the Junior team camp’s preparations for Junior Asia Cup is currently underway in Karachi.