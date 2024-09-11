In the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Pakistan won its first victory in the event by defeating Japan, Pakistan came to the second place in the table with 5 points. In the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in China, Pakistan played the third match against Japan. In the tenth minute, Nadeem Ahmed scored the first goal to give the team the lead. In the second quarter, Sufyan Khan doubled Pakistan’s lead by scoring another goal, but 7 minutes later, Japan reduced the deficit by one goal by scoring on a penalty corner. Both teams tried hard to score in the fourth quarter, but neither team could score. This is Pakistan’s first success in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. Both the matches played earlier were drawn.