ISLAMABAD: Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated that there is a mafia that stocks the dollars, and when we heard that Ishaq Dar was coming, the dollar rate became low, and then it became the highest. In response to a question, he stated that there is no defamation of anyone in the training we have received.

Ishaq Dar stated that we are moving towards austerity, that our country can stand on its own in five to six years, that the Constitution condemns an exploitative system, that fundamental rights are mentioned in the Pakistani Constitution, that taxes are also collected from mosques and places of worship, that when one’s goal is achieved, no one looks at the Constitution, and that when one’s goal is achieved.

Similarly, Senator Haji Hidayatullah participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “We thought that if Ishaq Dar came, the economy would improve, and the current situation in Pakistan cannot be called good.” The tax system in the country is not good, the bribery market is hot, the rulers say we are giving relief to the people, and the poor people will suffer the most from the supplementary financial bill. He further stated that this budget is against Islamic rules.

Responding to a question, he stated that as long as usury is not abolished, the economy cannot improve. The solution to all the problems lies in ending the usurious system. In the constitution, there is a requirement that an election be held within 90 days, so it should be implemented.

Meanwhile, economist Dr. Shahid Hasan participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via Skype. He stated, “The Finance Bill is against the Constitution of Pakistan, and it is the responsibility of the state to end exploitation.” Another bill should have been introduced stating that the IMF programme will be terminated beginning with the next fiscal year. Inflation will be reduced to 6% as a result of the GST reduction.

All the political parties, which are part of the manifesto, are not followed. Income in excess of one million rupees should be taxed. Inflation will continue, poverty and unemployment will increase, and people’s lives will become miserable, if we have to go to the IMF again in the future, there will be more strict conditions.

Together with the State Bank, they will bring about an artificial improvement in the value of the rupee. We have shot ourselves in the foot. Imran Khan laid the foundations for disaster by violating the agreement with the IMF. Our elected representative is our leader. Imran Khan used to say that he would commit suicide if he had to go to the IMF.

The system of taxes must be made fair. Everyone is having fun except the Pakistani people. Opposing the mini-budget is not in the interest of Pakistan, the GST rate should be raised to 7.5 percent, income taxes should be raised, and the GST rate should be reduced. The usurious system is a disaster for us. We have sold assets worth 650 billion rupees so far. The loans were not paid, but the assets left our hands.