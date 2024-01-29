West Indies defeated Australia after 27 years in a Test match on their own soil and achieved a historic victory.

West Indies beat the Kangaroos by 8 runs on the fourth day in the Test at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. In response to West Indies’ 311, Australia declared their first innings 289 for 9.

Australia had a target of 216 runs to win this match in the second innings, while West Indian bowlers outclassed the entire team by scoring 207 runs.

West Indies have beaten Australia on their soil since 1997.

On behalf of West Indies, Shamar Joseph, with an injured thumb, scored 68 runs in the second innings and dismissed 7 players.

It should be noted that the two-match Test series was tied 1-1, now the three-match ODI series will start from February 2 in Melbourne.