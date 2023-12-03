Pakistan Women’s team achieved a historic victory by defeating New Zealand Women in the first T20I.

Pakistan Women’s team defeated the host New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first T20I match played in Dunedin, which is Pakistan Women’s first win against New Zealand in 9 T20I matches.

New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 127 runs for 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs, Pakistan Women achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets in 18.2 overs.

Maddy Green of New Zealand scored 43 not out with the help of five fours while Suzy Bates scored 28 runs.

In the first T20 match, Fatima Sana’s brilliant bowling and Shawwal Zulfikar’s responsible batting played an important role in Pakistan Women’s historic success, right-arm medium-fast bowler Fatima Sana took 3 wickets for just 18 runs, after which Opener Shawwal Zulfiqar made his team’s victory possible by playing an important inning of 41 runs.

Pakistan Women’s openers Shawal Zulfiqar and Muniba Ali started well with 40 runs, Muniba Ali scored 23 and Shawwal Zulfiqar 41 runs, Nida Dar 23 while Alia Riaz played aggressively and hit 2 fours and a six off 12 balls. He scored 25 runs with the help and remained not out.

New Zealand Women’s Sophie Devine bagged two wickets while Fatima Sana was adjudged player of the match for her brilliant bowling. The second T20 between the two teams will be played at the same ground on Tuesday.