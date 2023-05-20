PESHAWAR: Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan, a former health minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said on Saturday that he was leaving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In Peshawar, he made his choice public during a news conference. He claimed that he was not forced into making his choice, but he expressed sadness at the events on May 9.

Lakki Marwat’s Hisham Inamullah was chosen as a member of the provincial assembly. During the previous PTI administration, he was the provincial health minister.

He continued to serve as provincial welfare minister. He is one among many PTI leaders who have changed allegiance amid the political unrest.