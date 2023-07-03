Karachi: Pakistani showbiz actress Hira Mani says that she had thought of refusing the film Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.

Actress Hira Mani, who recently made her silver screen debut with the multi-director’s film Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, has revealed that she was disappointed to play the role of a mother of 3 children in the film.

Hira Mani said in a recent interview that she had thought that her debut in films would be very grand and full of glamor but it didn’t happen.

The actress said that she thought of refusing the film when she came to know that she has to play the role of a mother of 3 children in the film, but her husband Mani convinced her for the film.

Hira Mani said that even when she got ready for the first scene of the film, she was very disappointed, but her husband explained to her that she is getting a margin to act and show her talent in this film.

Hira said that when the shooting of the film started, it started to be fun, while director Nabeel Qureshi supported him immensely.

It should be noted that the film ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ has been released in the theaters of Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha, which is being appreciated by the fans.

Mehwish Hayat, Wahaj Ali, Amna Ilyas, Hira and Mani, Ramsha Khan and Shehryar Manoor have shown their acting talents in the film.