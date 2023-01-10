KARACHI: Hira Mani, a model and actor from Pakistan who has demonstrated her flexibility onscreen, has a striking personal style.

The mother of two is one of the most stunning actors and actresses in the nation, and she regularly updates her followers with new photos.

The Lollywood star posted a photo of herself wearing a purple one-shoulder ruched dress and a golden winter scarf, giving us major fashion desires. Additionally, in a daring reel, she displayed aesthetic flamboyance.

When combined with Baaton Baaton In the foreground, the 33-year-old showed off her glam ensemble while maintaining a professional appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

She received only a few cheers, and because of her wardrobe choices, the attention was diverted to the wrong issues.

Trolls criticised Hira a lot for wearing clothing that was too “revealing.”The Meray Pass Tum Ho star largely ignores internet trolls who criticise her clothing choices, but a few months ago, she gave her opinion on those who criticised her social media clicks.